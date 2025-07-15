Russia Unfazed by Potential US Tariffs

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing 100 percent tariffs on Russia, suggesting Moscow can handle more sanctions.

Following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Lavrov stated that Russia faces unprecedented sanctions and remains confident in managing new challenges.

Trump's ultimatum gives Russia 50 days to resolve disputes over Ukraine. Lavrov questioned the reasoning behind the timeline and reaffirmed the SCO's stance on Iran's nuclear rights.

