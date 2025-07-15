Left Menu

Russia Unfazed by Potential US Tariffs

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has downplayed US President Trump's threat to impose 100 percent tariffs on Russia. Speaking after the SCO meeting, Lavrov expressed confidence Russia can withstand additional sanctions. Trump gave Moscow 50 days to settle issues related to Ukraine, which Lavrov questioned.

Updated: 15-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:33 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing 100 percent tariffs on Russia, suggesting Moscow can handle more sanctions.

Following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Lavrov stated that Russia faces unprecedented sanctions and remains confident in managing new challenges.

Trump's ultimatum gives Russia 50 days to resolve disputes over Ukraine. Lavrov questioned the reasoning behind the timeline and reaffirmed the SCO's stance on Iran's nuclear rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

