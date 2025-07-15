Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Tamil Nadu's United Front Against Saffron Plans

Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's united front against external political influences. He inaugurated a statue and centenary hall honoring L Elayaperumal, highlighting unity among Dravidian, Ambedkar, Communist, and Gandhian ideologies. Stalin announced outreach programs to bring government services directly to residents, celebrating social reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuddalore | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:03 IST
Unity in Diversity: Tamil Nadu's United Front Against Saffron Plans
Chief Minister M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin declared the unity of diverse political ideologies in the state, countering external influences from Delhi. The announcement came during the inauguration of a statue and centenary hall for late Dalit leader L Elayaperumal.

Stalin highlighted a coalition of Dravidian, Ambedkar, Communist, and Gandhian leaders, emphasizing a shared commitment to social reforms. The CM noted that Tamil Nadu's unified political front signifies resistance to the "Saffron plan" without naming specific parties.

The chief minister unveiled the 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach initiative, aiming to deliver government services directly to the public through 10,000 camps. This effort underlines his administration's dedication to value-based politics and honoring Elayaperumal's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025