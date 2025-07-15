Unity in Diversity: Tamil Nadu's United Front Against Saffron Plans

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin declared the unity of diverse political ideologies in the state, countering external influences from Delhi. The announcement came during the inauguration of a statue and centenary hall for late Dalit leader L Elayaperumal.

Stalin highlighted a coalition of Dravidian, Ambedkar, Communist, and Gandhian leaders, emphasizing a shared commitment to social reforms. The CM noted that Tamil Nadu's unified political front signifies resistance to the "Saffron plan" without naming specific parties.

The chief minister unveiled the 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach initiative, aiming to deliver government services directly to the public through 10,000 camps. This effort underlines his administration's dedication to value-based politics and honoring Elayaperumal's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)