Global Leaders Unite at Tianjin Summit for SCO Advancement

Global leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations are set to convene at the Tianjin Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) next month, as announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The event, taking place from August 31 to September 1, will see participation from prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Discussions will focus on international cooperation and regional issues, underscored by a recently held Foreign Ministers' meeting.

During the lead-up to the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the SCO to strengthen its mechanisms to tackle security threats. Emphasizing the importance of the Shanghai Spirit, President Xi called for unity against hegemony and power politics, aiming to cultivate a balanced, multipolar world.

