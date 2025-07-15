Left Menu

EU Sanctions Stalled by Slovak Demands Amid Russian Gas Dependency

The European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia was delayed by Slovakia's request for stronger guarantees protecting its Russian gas supply. The EU aims to phase out Russian gas by 2028 but Slovakia argues this could harm its energy stability. Negotiations are ongoing to potentially reach agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:43 IST
EU Sanctions Stalled by Slovak Demands Amid Russian Gas Dependency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union's attempt to sanction Russia further hit a roadblock as Slovakia demanded assurances over its energy reliance on Russian gas.

Slovakia's representative advocated for a sanctions vote delay due to possible energy disruptions once Russian gas is phased out by 2028, a proposal deemed problematic by their leadership. EU foreign ministers expressed disappointment over the halt but remain hopeful for a resolution.

While Slovakia insists on protective measures, the EU aims to handle potential legal disputes and strategize tariff reforms to gain unanimous member state approval for sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025