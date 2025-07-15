EU Sanctions Stalled by Slovak Demands Amid Russian Gas Dependency

The European Union's attempt to sanction Russia further hit a roadblock as Slovakia demanded assurances over its energy reliance on Russian gas.

Slovakia's representative advocated for a sanctions vote delay due to possible energy disruptions once Russian gas is phased out by 2028, a proposal deemed problematic by their leadership. EU foreign ministers expressed disappointment over the halt but remain hopeful for a resolution.

While Slovakia insists on protective measures, the EU aims to handle potential legal disputes and strategize tariff reforms to gain unanimous member state approval for sanctions.

