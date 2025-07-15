EU Sanctions Stalled by Slovak Demands Amid Russian Gas Dependency
The European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia was delayed by Slovakia's request for stronger guarantees protecting its Russian gas supply. The EU aims to phase out Russian gas by 2028 but Slovakia argues this could harm its energy stability. Negotiations are ongoing to potentially reach agreement.
The European Union's attempt to sanction Russia further hit a roadblock as Slovakia demanded assurances over its energy reliance on Russian gas.
Slovakia's representative advocated for a sanctions vote delay due to possible energy disruptions once Russian gas is phased out by 2028, a proposal deemed problematic by their leadership. EU foreign ministers expressed disappointment over the halt but remain hopeful for a resolution.
While Slovakia insists on protective measures, the EU aims to handle potential legal disputes and strategize tariff reforms to gain unanimous member state approval for sanctions.
