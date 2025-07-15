France's Budget Battle: Holidays, Spending, and Political Fallout

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has unveiled a controversial 43.8 billion euro budget cut plan, which includes the abolition of two public holidays and freezing public spending.

The plan, which freezes welfare and tax brackets at 2025 levels, faces opposition from both left-wing and far-right politicians.

With France facing a significant budget deficit, Bayrou warns that tackling public debt is crucial, although his proposals may lead to political upheaval and potential no-confidence motions.

(With inputs from agencies.)