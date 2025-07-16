Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Father-in-law Passes Away at 98 in Sultanpur

Brahmadeen Yadav, father-in-law of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, died at age 98 in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He succumbed to health complications late Tuesday night. His last rites are scheduled in Rewa. The family and CM were notified, and are expected to attend the final rituals.

Updated: 16-07-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:41 IST
  • India

Brahmadeen Yadav, the father-in-law of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has died at the age of 98 in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district, family sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Yadav passed away at his son Vivekanand Yadav's residence on Tuesday night. The family plans to perform his last rites in Rewa. Chief Minister Yadav and his wife, Seema Yadav, who is Brahmadeen's only daughter, have been informed and are expected to return from an overseas tour to attend the ceremonies.

Brahmadeen Yadav's health began to decline on June 27, leading to a brief hospital stay due to respiratory and abdominal issues. He is survived by three sons and one daughter. The family originally hails from Kodra Dadwa village in Ambedkar Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

