Raj Thackeray Dismisses Alliance Rumors with Shiv Sena (UBT)

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), refuted suggestions of forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray. He clarified that media reports attributing alliance statements to him were baseless.

Addressing the media in Igatpuri, Nashik, Thackeray stressed that any official political announcements would be made via press conferences, not informal settings. He expressed discontent with the media's handling of his remarks from an informal conversation in July.

Thackeray further highlighted his journalism experience, advocating for integrity in media. The discussions arose from a joint victory rally marking the Maharashtra government's policy rollback, attended by the Thackeray cousins, yet the prospect of an alliance remains uncertain.

