Raj Thackeray Dismisses Alliance Rumors with Shiv Sena (UBT)
Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, denied making statements about forming an alliance with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). He criticized certain media outlets for attributing false words to him and emphasized that informal discussions with journalists should remain private.
- Country:
- India
Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), refuted suggestions of forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray. He clarified that media reports attributing alliance statements to him were baseless.
Addressing the media in Igatpuri, Nashik, Thackeray stressed that any official political announcements would be made via press conferences, not informal settings. He expressed discontent with the media's handling of his remarks from an informal conversation in July.
Thackeray further highlighted his journalism experience, advocating for integrity in media. The discussions arose from a joint victory rally marking the Maharashtra government's policy rollback, attended by the Thackeray cousins, yet the prospect of an alliance remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
