Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Dismisses Alliance Rumors with Shiv Sena (UBT)

Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, denied making statements about forming an alliance with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). He criticized certain media outlets for attributing false words to him and emphasized that informal discussions with journalists should remain private.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:13 IST
Raj Thackeray Dismisses Alliance Rumors with Shiv Sena (UBT)
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), refuted suggestions of forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray. He clarified that media reports attributing alliance statements to him were baseless.

Addressing the media in Igatpuri, Nashik, Thackeray stressed that any official political announcements would be made via press conferences, not informal settings. He expressed discontent with the media's handling of his remarks from an informal conversation in July.

Thackeray further highlighted his journalism experience, advocating for integrity in media. The discussions arose from a joint victory rally marking the Maharashtra government's policy rollback, attended by the Thackeray cousins, yet the prospect of an alliance remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025