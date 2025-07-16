Left Menu

Political Tensions Arise as BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Armed Forces

The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of habitual lies and disrespect towards the armed forces, following his critical remarks on India's foreign policy with China. BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok criticized Gandhi's commentary and highlighted past contentious statements. The ongoing debate also touches on constitutional amendments made during the Emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday launched a verbal assault on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a ''habitual liar and offender'' regarding his statements about the armed forces.

Ajay Alok, BJP's national spokesperson, criticized Gandhi's understanding of foreign policy, responding to his derisive comments on the government's handling of the China issue, following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Alok's accusations come days after a Lucknow court granted bail to Gandhi over alleged defamation of the armed forces, and amid calls from the RSS to reassess the insertion of 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Constitution's preamble during the Emergency era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

