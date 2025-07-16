Political Tensions Arise as BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Armed Forces
The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of habitual lies and disrespect towards the armed forces, following his critical remarks on India's foreign policy with China. BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok criticized Gandhi's commentary and highlighted past contentious statements. The ongoing debate also touches on constitutional amendments made during the Emergency.
The BJP on Wednesday launched a verbal assault on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him a ''habitual liar and offender'' regarding his statements about the armed forces.
Ajay Alok, BJP's national spokesperson, criticized Gandhi's understanding of foreign policy, responding to his derisive comments on the government's handling of the China issue, following External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Alok's accusations come days after a Lucknow court granted bail to Gandhi over alleged defamation of the armed forces, and amid calls from the RSS to reassess the insertion of 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Constitution's preamble during the Emergency era.
