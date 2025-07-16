Death Threats Haunt Indian National Lok Dal Chief Abhay Singh Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal chief, Abhay Singh Chautala, has been threatened with death in a menacing voice message sent to his son, Karan. The ominous communication warns Chautala to steer clear, or face severe consequences. Karan reported the threat to the Chandigarh police.

The threatening voice note, originating from a foreign number, alludes to the murder of INLD's state unit chief, Nafe Singh Rathee, in February 2024, claiming Chautala could meet the same fate. The same number also threatened Chautala's private secretary, describing the message as a final warning.

Previously, in July 2023, Abhay Chautala received a similar threat, leading Haryana Police to register a case and provide him with Y category security. Chautala's family remains defiant, with Karan asserting their commitment to address public concerns despite potential dangers.

