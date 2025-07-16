Manipur's Call for Fresh Elections Amid President's Rule
Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has called for fresh elections in the state under President's rule if the BJP cannot form a government. The assembly, suspended since February 2023, could be dissolved for new elections as violence continues between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.
In a significant development, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam urged for fresh elections in the state, currently overseen by President's rule, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains unable to establish a government despite holding a legislative majority.
The imposition of President's rule followed BJP leader N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister amidst ethnic turbulence. Akoijam emphasized the necessity to dissolve the suspended assembly and conduct new elections to restore a functioning government.
With continued violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups resulting in over 260 fatalities, the central government is poised to seek parliamentary approval to extend President's rule in Manipur.
