Manipur's Call for Fresh Elections Amid President's Rule

In a significant development, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam urged for fresh elections in the state, currently overseen by President's rule, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains unable to establish a government despite holding a legislative majority.

The imposition of President's rule followed BJP leader N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister amidst ethnic turbulence. Akoijam emphasized the necessity to dissolve the suspended assembly and conduct new elections to restore a functioning government.

With continued violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups resulting in over 260 fatalities, the central government is poised to seek parliamentary approval to extend President's rule in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)