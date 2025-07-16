Left Menu

Manipur's Call for Fresh Elections Amid President's Rule

Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has called for fresh elections in the state under President's rule if the BJP cannot form a government. The assembly, suspended since February 2023, could be dissolved for new elections as violence continues between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

Updated: 16-07-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam urged for fresh elections in the state, currently overseen by President's rule, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains unable to establish a government despite holding a legislative majority.

The imposition of President's rule followed BJP leader N Biren Singh's resignation as chief minister amidst ethnic turbulence. Akoijam emphasized the necessity to dissolve the suspended assembly and conduct new elections to restore a functioning government.

With continued violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups resulting in over 260 fatalities, the central government is poised to seek parliamentary approval to extend President's rule in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

