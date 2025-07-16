Kharge's Assam Charge: Accusations and Aspirations for Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, criticizes Assam's BJP government, accusing them of corruption and divisive politics. He alleges that the BJP borrowed Congress members to establish control in Assam and promises jail for corrupt officials if Congress wins the forthcoming elections. Kharge emphasizes the need to protect the Constitution.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique of the BJP government in Assam, alleging corruption and divisive politics. Speaking at a Congress workers' meet in Chaygaon, Kharge took jabs at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's defection from Congress to BJP, a move that allegedly aided BJP's governance in the state.
The Congress leader accused Sarma of spreading communal tension with his comments on land protection and slammed the BJP for corruption, claiming those involved would face imprisonment. Kharge questioned the BJP's development claims, citing his long commute as evidence of inadequate infrastructure.
Kharge vowed to rejuvenate the state if Congress wins power, promising education and employment for youth, while criticizing Prime Minister Modi's foreign tours and apparent apathy towards domestic issues like Manipur's conflict. He called on Congress members to unite under new state president Gaurav Gogoi to ensure a victory in the upcoming elections.
