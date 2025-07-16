Left Menu

Kharge's Assam Charge: Accusations and Aspirations for Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, criticizes Assam's BJP government, accusing them of corruption and divisive politics. He alleges that the BJP borrowed Congress members to establish control in Assam and promises jail for corrupt officials if Congress wins the forthcoming elections. Kharge emphasizes the need to protect the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:39 IST
Kharge's Assam Charge: Accusations and Aspirations for Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing critique of the BJP government in Assam, alleging corruption and divisive politics. Speaking at a Congress workers' meet in Chaygaon, Kharge took jabs at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's defection from Congress to BJP, a move that allegedly aided BJP's governance in the state.

The Congress leader accused Sarma of spreading communal tension with his comments on land protection and slammed the BJP for corruption, claiming those involved would face imprisonment. Kharge questioned the BJP's development claims, citing his long commute as evidence of inadequate infrastructure.

Kharge vowed to rejuvenate the state if Congress wins power, promising education and employment for youth, while criticizing Prime Minister Modi's foreign tours and apparent apathy towards domestic issues like Manipur's conflict. He called on Congress members to unite under new state president Gaurav Gogoi to ensure a victory in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025