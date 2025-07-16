Tribute to Bajaj: The Brave Assault Canine of the Indian Army

The Indian Army, on Wednesday, paid tribute to Bajaj, a trailblazing assault canine equipped with a camera surveillance system. Bajaj, who passed away after battling illness, was commemorated for his loyalty and courage.

Bajaj was pivotal in numerous counter-terrorism missions throughout the Kashmir valley, blazing a trail as the first assault dog integrated with a K9 surveillance system. This trailblazing canine often led soldiers on operations, protecting their lives with unparalleled valor.

For his fearless service, Bajaj was awarded the COAS Commendation Card in August 2022, GOC-in-C Commendation Card in January 2022, and the Chinar Medallion in 2021. The Army heralds Bajaj as a true warrior, honoring him posthumously for his enduring service to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)