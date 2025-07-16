Left Menu

Republicans' Meeting with Powell Canceled Amidst Trump's Remarks

A planned meeting between Republicans on the House Financial Services Committee and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was canceled. President Donald Trump indicated he had discussed the idea of firing Powell with some Republican lawmakers but maintained a conservative stance on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:24 IST
Jerome Powell

The anticipated meeting between Republicans from the House Financial Services Committee and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has been unexpectedly called off. This development comes amid heightened interest over Powell's role and future.

President Donald Trump, addressing the press, clarified his stance on Federal Reserve leadership, explicitly stating that he is not considering terminating Chairman Jerome Powell at this time.

However, Trump did acknowledge conversations with certain Republican officials regarding Powell's dismissal, although he expressed a more reserved approach compared to others in his party. This cancellation raises questions about current dynamics within the GOP regarding monetary policy leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

