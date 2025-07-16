Modi Meets Murmu: Strategic Discussions at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a pivotal meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, according to the President's office.

The occasion was documented with a series of photographs shared in a post on the social media platform X, reading, ''Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.''

This significant engagement follows Modi's return from an extensive five-nation tour, which concluded on July 10, and precedes the highly anticipated Monsoon Session of Parliament, slated for launch on July 21.