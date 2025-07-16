Modi Meets Murmu: Strategic Discussions at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, following his return from a five-nation tour. The meeting, captured in photos, occurred ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, set to begin on July 21, highlighting its strategic significance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a pivotal meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, according to the President's office.
The occasion was documented with a series of photographs shared in a post on the social media platform X, reading, ''Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.''
This significant engagement follows Modi's return from an extensive five-nation tour, which concluded on July 10, and precedes the highly anticipated Monsoon Session of Parliament, slated for launch on July 21.
