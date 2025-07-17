Trump Administration's Controversial Voter Data Requests Stir Concerns

The Trump administration is under scrutiny following reports of attempts to gather voter data and examine voting equipment. These actions have raised concerns among state election officials, particularly in Colorado, where resistance is strong.

Carly Koppes, a county clerk in Colorado, insisted on complete refusal to provide access to voting equipment, citing security reasons. This action comes as the Justice Department's similar requests have yielded mixed responses from various states.

The initiative aligns with President Trump's unyielding assertions of electoral malpractice in 2020, statements that continue to invite controversy and nationwide debate over election integrity.