Left Menu

Trump's Denial Sparks Dollar Drama: Fed Chair Powell's Fate Hangs in Balance

The U.S. dollar experienced fluctuations after President Trump addressed rumors of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, denying the claim yet acknowledging its possibility under fraud suspicions. Firing Powell could destabilize the dollar's safe-haven status, impacting global markets and currency valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 01:03 IST
Trump's Denial Sparks Dollar Drama: Fed Chair Powell's Fate Hangs in Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar's value seesawed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump dismissed rumors about his intention to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Initial reports by Bloomberg indicated that Trump might soon fire Powell, an idea also supported by some Republican lawmakers according to Reuters sources.

Despite Trump's firm denial of these claims, he left room for future actions if fraud emerged as an issue. Speculation around Powell's potential removal could undermine confidence in the U.S. financial system, potentially weakening the dollar, notes Juan Perez, a senior director at Monex USA.

The turmoil reflects Trump's longstanding frustration with Powell's reluctance to lower interest rates further. Currency experts, like Francesco Pesole from ING, warn that firing Powell could provoke significant market reactions and influence the Federal Reserve's future policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025