Trump's Denial Sparks Dollar Drama: Fed Chair Powell's Fate Hangs in Balance

The U.S. dollar's value seesawed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump dismissed rumors about his intention to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Initial reports by Bloomberg indicated that Trump might soon fire Powell, an idea also supported by some Republican lawmakers according to Reuters sources.

Despite Trump's firm denial of these claims, he left room for future actions if fraud emerged as an issue. Speculation around Powell's potential removal could undermine confidence in the U.S. financial system, potentially weakening the dollar, notes Juan Perez, a senior director at Monex USA.

The turmoil reflects Trump's longstanding frustration with Powell's reluctance to lower interest rates further. Currency experts, like Francesco Pesole from ING, warn that firing Powell could provoke significant market reactions and influence the Federal Reserve's future policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)