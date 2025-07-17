Left Menu

Modi Unveils Rs 5,000 Cr Projects in West Bengal Amid Electroral Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. The visit holds political significance with Assembly elections nearing, as he will address a BJP rally in Durgapur. Notable projects include gas infrastructure, rail connectivity, and cleaner energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a visit to West Bengal, where he is expected to launch a series of development projects amounting to over Rs 5,000 crore. His visit is strategically planned with the Assembly elections just around the corner, highlighting its political significance.

The visit features groundbreaking endeavors in sectors such as gas infrastructure, rail connectivity, and cleaner energy. Notably, Modi will lay the foundation for Bharat Petroleum's City Gas Distribution project in Bankura and Purulia districts, a major push in oil and gas infrastructure.

Additionally, the prime minister will dedicate the 132-km Durgapur-Kolkata section of the natural gas pipeline. Enhancements in rail infrastructure and pollution control initiatives further underline the government's commitment to progress and sustainable development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

