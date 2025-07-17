Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges EC's Electoral Claims in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav refutes the Election Commission's assertion that over 35 lakh voters were untraceable in Bihar during the electoral roll revision. Yadav alleges the EC is influenced by the ruling BJP and warns of the potential impact on future elections. He questions the criteria for deeming voters as 'shifted'.

17-07-2025
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday refuted the Election Commission's claim that more than 35 lakh voters were untraceable at their registered addresses during Bihar's electoral roll revision.

Yadav accused the EC of being a tool of the ruling BJP, alleging directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed concerns over possible manipulation affecting not only the assembly polls but also future Panchayat elections.

The opposition leader demanded transparency from the EC regarding the criteria for marking voters as 'shifted' and urged a thorough verification process before removing names from electoral lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

