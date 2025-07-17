Tejashwi Yadav Challenges EC's Electoral Claims in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday refuted the Election Commission's claim that more than 35 lakh voters were untraceable at their registered addresses during Bihar's electoral roll revision.

Yadav accused the EC of being a tool of the ruling BJP, alleging directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He expressed concerns over possible manipulation affecting not only the assembly polls but also future Panchayat elections.

The opposition leader demanded transparency from the EC regarding the criteria for marking voters as 'shifted' and urged a thorough verification process before removing names from electoral lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)