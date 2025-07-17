Top Army Brass Discuss Manipur Security with Governor

Senior Army officers under the leadership of Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday to discuss the current security situation in the state, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting held at Raj Bhavan, the team, which included Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar and Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh, briefed Governor Bhalla about the security status across the Northeast region. They also discussed the arrangements for the 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025, set to take place in Imphal from July 30 to August 12.

The officers arrived at Imphal airport via an Air Force aircraft and conducted several review meetings with local military leadership. Defence sources stated that the visit was a part of the routine assessment to gauge security and operational readiness amid recent ethnic violence that has resulted in over 260 deaths and thousands displaced since May 2023.