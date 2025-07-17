Left Menu

Diplomatic Dispute Brewing: South Africa's Coalition and U.S. Visa Controversy

The South African coalition government is facing internal conflicts due to a dispute over how to address impending tariffs from the U.S. The Democratic Alliance claims a visa was denied to a key negotiator by the U.S., causing tensions with the ruling African National Congress. This disagreement underscores clashes over policy differences within the coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:20 IST
The South African coalition, facing escalating tensions, is at odds over the approach to U.S. tariffs. The Democratic Alliance (DA) alleges that a visa was denied to Mcebisi Jonas, the president's choice for negotiations, stirring controversy and internal disputes.

Both the presidency and U.S. officials have not confirmed the DA's claims, creating an air of uncertainty. Government spokesperson Vincent Magwenya stated that Jonas's role did not necessitate urgent travel to the U.S., maintaining that any diplomatic efforts have so far not involved him meeting U.S. officials.

The disagreement highlights deeper issues in the coalition, with the African National Congress troubled by the DA's solo approach to U.S. diplomacy. The tension is exacerbated by upcoming tariffs that may severely impact South Africa's economy.

