Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's Crime Surge Amidst Escalating Violence

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has launched a sharp critique against the NDA government in Bihar, citing a troubling rise in crime rates. He pointedly questioned statements by Bihar's Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha, who threatened drastic actions against criminals and questioned the logic of searching for them in 'paatal' (the underworld) when crimes are blatantly committed on the streets.

Yadav denounced the prevalent fear in Bihar, citing the brazen shooting of parolee Chandan Mishra inside Paras Hospital, despite its own security arrangements, as a glaring indication of lawlessness. The incident has raised questions about the efficacy of security systems and the state's ability to protect its citizens.

Bihar's Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, described the hospital shooting as 'unfortunate', committing to a thorough security review. Meanwhile, crime statistics paint a disturbing picture with a slight uptick in murder cases in recent months. The assembly poll-bound state now faces increased scrutiny as safety concerns mount among its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)