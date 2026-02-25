Delhi Police Deny Protest Permission Amid Law and Order Concerns

The Delhi Youth Congress's plans for a protest at Jantar Mantar were halted when the local police declined their request, citing a law and order situation and inadequate notice. Protests must comply with a 10-day prior notification requirement, which the Congress group failed to meet.

The decision comes after a 'shirtless protest' by Indian Youth Congress members at the AI Impact Summit on February 20, an event that saw heightened security due to the presence of international dignitaries. As tensions rise, three more Congress workers were arrested in Shimla, bringing the total to 12.

Authorities have urged cooperation with law enforcement to maintain safety and order. There has been no immediate response from the Delhi Youth Congress regarding this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)