Left Menu

Clash in the Legislature: Sparks Fly in Vidhan Bhavan

A scuffle broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad within the Vidhan Bhavan following a heated altercation. The confrontation raises concerns over security and handling of legislature passes. Assembly speaker is set to investigate the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:33 IST
Clash in the Legislature: Sparks Fly in Vidhan Bhavan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad clashed within the legislature premises, escalating tensions after a verbal altercation between the two lawmakers.

The brawl, captured in a viral video, prompted criticism over safety measures. Padalkar, denying involvement, apologized to minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar has demanded a thorough report, while concerns grow over overcrowding and security policies in Vidhan Bhavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025