Clash in the Legislature: Sparks Fly in Vidhan Bhavan
A scuffle broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad within the Vidhan Bhavan following a heated altercation. The confrontation raises concerns over security and handling of legislature passes. Assembly speaker is set to investigate the incident further.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad clashed within the legislature premises, escalating tensions after a verbal altercation between the two lawmakers.
The brawl, captured in a viral video, prompted criticism over safety measures. Padalkar, denying involvement, apologized to minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar has demanded a thorough report, while concerns grow over overcrowding and security policies in Vidhan Bhavan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
