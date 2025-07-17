Clash in the Legislature: Sparks Fly in Vidhan Bhavan

Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad clashed within the legislature premises, escalating tensions after a verbal altercation between the two lawmakers.

The brawl, captured in a viral video, prompted criticism over safety measures. Padalkar, denying involvement, apologized to minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar has demanded a thorough report, while concerns grow over overcrowding and security policies in Vidhan Bhavan.

