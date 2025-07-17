Amidst Conflict: Syria's Druze Minority and the Quest for Stability
Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has accused Israel of attempting to destabilize Syria and promised protection for the Druze minority. This follows U.S. intervention to end violent clashes between government forces and Druze fighters. The conflict escalated with deadly airstrikes by Israel in Damascus and southern Syria.
Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has charged Israel with attempts to destabilize Syria, vowing to protect the nation's Druze minority after U.S. efforts helped quell deadly clashes between government and Druze forces.
Overnight, government troops withdrew from Sweida, a predominantly Druze city ravaged by days of violence, leaving casualties in their wake. Local accounts and reports highlight the rising death toll, with houses burned and families slain.
Interim President Sharaa accused Israel of undermining Syria's unity and targeting its stability by bombing southern Syria, actions conducted under the guise of protecting the Druze community. Meanwhile, U.S. involvement facilitated a ceasefire, showcasing an intricate international influence on Syria's fragmented peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
