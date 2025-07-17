India Stands Firm Amid NATO's Sanction Threats

In a defiant stance against NATO's recent warning, India has defended its energy procurement practices involving Russia, asserting these decisions align with its national interests and prevailing market dynamics.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cautioned New Delhi, along with Beijing and Brasília, about possible secondary sanctions should they continue commerce with Moscow amid Western-imposed sanctions prompted by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

India's response underscores its priority to secure energy for its population, while its trade negotiations with the US and EU are progressing. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue with US threats of tariffs on nations maintaining Russian market ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)