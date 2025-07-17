Left Menu

India Stands Firm Amid NATO's Sanction Threats

India has responded to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's warning of secondary sanctions over its ties with Moscow. The country emphasized its right to procure energy based on national interests. The external affairs ministry urged against double standards, noting ongoing trade discussions with the US and EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:12 IST
India Stands Firm Amid NATO's Sanction Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a defiant stance against NATO's recent warning, India has defended its energy procurement practices involving Russia, asserting these decisions align with its national interests and prevailing market dynamics.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cautioned New Delhi, along with Beijing and Brasília, about possible secondary sanctions should they continue commerce with Moscow amid Western-imposed sanctions prompted by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

India's response underscores its priority to secure energy for its population, while its trade negotiations with the US and EU are progressing. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue with US threats of tariffs on nations maintaining Russian market ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025