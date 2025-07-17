Recalibrating India's Foreign Policy: A Call for Consensus

The Congress party has criticized the Indian government for reportedly deviating from India's traditional foreign policy stance without seeking Parliament's input. The opposition party demands an immediate re-evaluation, emphasizing a need to reclaim India's global standing.

They highlighted India's abstention from a recent UN Resolution on a Gaza ceasefire, calling it a regrettable decision that undermines India's moral authority on the global stage. This move, they argue, weakens India's position as a leader of the Global South.

Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma insists on a comprehensive parliamentary debate on foreign policy, stressing transparency with the nation and preserving India's influence worldwide. He cautions that foreign policy should not succumb to domestic political agendas and urges for careful engagement in Indo-US trade agreements.

