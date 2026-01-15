Trump's Plan: A New Dawn for Gaza Governance

The United States announced its progression to the next phase of a ceasefire plan for Gaza, initiating efforts to disarm Hamas and rebuild the war-torn territory.

Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed on X that a new technocratic government will be established in Gaza under American oversight, following the ceasefire deal brokered by the Trump administration. The role of Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister, in leading this initiative was welcomed by mediators Egypt, Turkiye, and Qatar.

Despite the progress, significant challenges remain, including the need for international security force deployment and the complex process of disarming Hamas. The reconstruction of Gaza, estimated to cost over USD 50 billion, highlights the substantial humanitarian efforts required.

(With inputs from agencies.)