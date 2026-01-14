Trump's Gaza Plan: Steps towards Technocratic Governance
President Trump's special envoy announces a technocratic Palestinian body for Gaza as part of a US plan. This initiative aims to transition from ceasefire to demilitarization and reconstruction. Challenges include disarming Hamas and ensuring cooperation from various factions for the plan's progression.
President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, unveiled a new technocratic Palestinian body to oversee Gaza's administration under the US's phased plan. Dubbed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the move aims to transition from ceasefire to demilitarization and reconstruction.
Hamas's disarmament remains a pressing question, as their compliance is crucial for progression. The Palestinian Authority supports this development, emphasizing integration with the West Bank's systems. However, Hamas insists on inclusive national dialogue.
The Board of Peace and potential deployment of peacekeeping forces are essential next steps, as stakeholders hope for cooperation to ensure lasting peace and development in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
