Republicans on Brink of Drastic $9 Billion Funding Cut

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, is set to vote on President Trump's proposed $9 billion funding cut, impacting public media and foreign aid. Tensions are high as the vote follows a narrow Senate approval. Bipartisanship in Congress may suffer as cuts from the executive branch are debated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Republican-led U.S. House is scheduled to vote on Thursday on President Donald Trump's $9 billion funding cut, covering public media and foreign aid. This followed its narrow approval by the U.S. Senate.

The House vote could be close, with four Republicans previously joining Democrats in opposition. If Congress doesn't approve by week's end, the administration must enact the spending. Pressure mounts on Republicans as they face fiscal decisions.

Cutting into one-tenth of a percent of the federal budget, Senate GOP Leader John Thune argues it's a step toward fiscal sanity. Republicans say previous foreign aid allocations were wasteful and that public media funding unfairly targets conservatives. Democratic opposition warns it could harm bipartisanship needed for future appropriations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

