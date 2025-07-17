Left Menu

Controversy and Corruption: Unveiling Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance of violence and corruption in Maharashtra, dubbing it a '20 percent commission' state. He highlighted issues ranging from gang violence and custodial deaths to drug trafficking. Allegations also included government tender manipulation and rise in domestic violence.

Updated: 17-07-2025 21:59 IST
In a blistering critique, Congress legislative leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, alleging it has plunged Maharashtra into a culture marred by violence and corruption. Labeling the state as a '20 percent commission' haven, Wadettiwar criticized the alliance for fostering an environment where street and political gang violence thrive.

Pointing to a recent incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulting a canteen worker, Wadettiwar questioned if poor service justifies violence against public servants. He further alleged significant government revenue loss and manipulation of tenders, calling for investigations into these allegations.

Additionally, Wadettiwar highlighted the alarming escalation in domestic violence cases, even as Jayant Patil of the NCP(SP) called attention to dowry-related harassment. Maharashtra's social woes, once overshadowed by its dignified image, are now unmistakably pronounced, he argued.

