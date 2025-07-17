Controversy and Corruption: Unveiling Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

In a blistering critique, Congress legislative leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, alleging it has plunged Maharashtra into a culture marred by violence and corruption. Labeling the state as a '20 percent commission' haven, Wadettiwar criticized the alliance for fostering an environment where street and political gang violence thrive.

Pointing to a recent incident involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulting a canteen worker, Wadettiwar questioned if poor service justifies violence against public servants. He further alleged significant government revenue loss and manipulation of tenders, calling for investigations into these allegations.

Additionally, Wadettiwar highlighted the alarming escalation in domestic violence cases, even as Jayant Patil of the NCP(SP) called attention to dowry-related harassment. Maharashtra's social woes, once overshadowed by its dignified image, are now unmistakably pronounced, he argued.