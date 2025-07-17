Left Menu

U.S. Presidential Visit to Pakistan: A Retracted Report

Two major Pakistani news channels rescinded reports claiming U.S. President Donald Trump planned to visit Pakistan, with one issuing an apology. The White House dismissed the claims, stating no visit was scheduled. This comes after President Trump recently met Pakistan's army chief at the White House.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:21 IST
In a surprising media turn of events, two major Pakistani news channels, Geo and ARY, retracted their reports suggesting an imminent visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Pakistan. The White House swiftly quashed the rumors, affirming no such visit was planned.

Geo News publicly apologized for the premature report, admitting it had not verified the details. ARY News similarly backtracked after the Pakistani foreign office confirmed a lack of knowledge regarding any potential trip.

While former President George W. Bush was the last U.S. leader to visit Pakistan in 2006, current relations have seen improvements, evidenced by President Trump's recent meeting with Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House.

