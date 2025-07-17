Lula Stands Firm Against Trump's Tariff Challenge

Left Menu

Brazilian President Lula da Silva rebuked U.S. President Trump's tariff imposition, dismissing foreign interference. The tariffs, tied to Brazil's trade practices, prompted Lula to reaffirm Brazil's sovereignty, propose talks, and prepare countermeasures. His stance has been well-received domestically, improving his approval ratings.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has strongly dismissed the U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of 50% tariffs on Brazil. Speaking to student activists, Lula emphasized Brazil would not be dictated by foreign powers and highlighted the importance of the country's sovereignty.

In response to the tariffs, attributed to Brazil's treatment of former President Jair Bolsonaro and alleged unfair trade practices, Lula insisted on negotiations while preparing potential countermeasures. He criticized U.S. tech firms, claiming they incite violence and disseminate misinformation.

Despite tensions, Brazil's Foreign Relations Minister suggested open channels for dialogue with Trump. Meanwhile, Lula's opposition to the tariffs has boosted his approval ratings at home, signaling popular support for his firm stance on national sovereignty and trade issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

