Powell Defends Fed's Renovation Amidst Political Scrutiny

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell defended the costs of renovation at the central bank's Washington campus, citing essential safety upgrades. The project has been criticized by the Trump administration as excessively expensive. Powell assured it adhered to oversight and preservation guidelines, as some lawmakers continue to defend him.

Updated: 18-07-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 05:22 IST
Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has staunchly defended the financial and operational scope of ongoing renovations at the central bank's Washington headquarters. The renovations have become a point of political contention, recently criticized by the Trump administration over purported cost overruns.

In a detailed letter to Budget Director Russell Vought, Powell emphasized the project's necessity, highlighting safety updates and removal of hazardous materials like asbestos. He assured that the project adheres to oversight protocols and historical preservation guidelines.

Despite demands for his resignation from some lawmakers, Powell maintains the project's integrity, while notable figures from the Senate Banking Committee have stepped in to support his leadership, emphasizing the importance of the Federal Reserve's independence from political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

