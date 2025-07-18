Left Menu

Trump in the Spotlight: Epstein, Energy, and Economic Policy Shake-Up

This summary covers key issues related to Donald Trump, including his stance on the Epstein case, energy policies affecting New York's offshore wind projects, and his administration's economic decisions such as stablecoin legislation and reclassification of federal workers. Other topics include backlash from a poll, changes to health insurance, and controversies in sugar industry deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 05:23 IST
Trump in the Spotlight: Epstein, Energy, and Economic Policy Shake-Up
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump remains in the headlines as he declines to name a special prosecutor for the Epstein case, facing mixed reactions from his supporters. Amid growing public scrutiny, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that 69% of Americans believe Epstein's secrets are being concealed by the Trump administration.

In the energy sector, New York axed its offshore wind transmission plan due to federal permitting delays, protecting state finances from early-stage costs. This, alongside other Trump's decisions like the Senate-approved stablecoin legislation, highlights ongoing debates over his economic impact.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration faces scrutiny over the Affordable Care Act changes potentially ending health insurance for 1.8 million Americans. Additionally, Trump's reported commitment to Coca-Cola for cane sugar usage prompts concerns about economic impacts on U.S. farmers.

