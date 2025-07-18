Trump in the Spotlight: Epstein, Energy, and Economic Policy Shake-Up

President Donald Trump remains in the headlines as he declines to name a special prosecutor for the Epstein case, facing mixed reactions from his supporters. Amid growing public scrutiny, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that 69% of Americans believe Epstein's secrets are being concealed by the Trump administration.

In the energy sector, New York axed its offshore wind transmission plan due to federal permitting delays, protecting state finances from early-stage costs. This, alongside other Trump's decisions like the Senate-approved stablecoin legislation, highlights ongoing debates over his economic impact.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration faces scrutiny over the Affordable Care Act changes potentially ending health insurance for 1.8 million Americans. Additionally, Trump's reported commitment to Coca-Cola for cane sugar usage prompts concerns about economic impacts on U.S. farmers.