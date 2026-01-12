Left Menu

TMC's Digital Drive: Mobilizing Ami Banglar Joddhas for Bengal Polls

The Trinamool Congress hosted its first digital conclave, 'Ami Banglar Digital Joddhas', to strengthen online outreach ahead of West Bengal assembly polls. The event, attended by over 10,000 volunteers, included training on digital skills and strategies. Abhishek Banerjee highlighted the focus on social media in election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:17 IST
TMC's Digital Drive: Mobilizing Ami Banglar Joddhas for Bengal Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the West Bengal assembly elections approach, the Trinamool Congress took a significant step by organizing its inaugural digital conclave, titled 'Ami Banglar Digital Joddhas', on Monday. The event aims to bolster the party's digital presence and social media strategies.

Held at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, the conclave attracted over 10,000 digital volunteers from across the state. Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary, was present to engage with the volunteers, highlighting the strategic importance of digital engagement in the party's election planning.

The conclave offered live training sessions focusing on improving digital skills, enhancing content creation capabilities, and optimizing online campaign methods. With an eye on the upcoming high-stakes elections, TMC leaders have emphasized the critical role social media will play in rallying voter support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

Grooming Future Leaders: IITs' Ambitious Leadership Training Programme

 India
2
Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

Union Budget 2026: A Pivotal Moment for Quality Education in India

 India
3
Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for State Leadership Election

 India
4
Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

Dharana Capital Secures $250M to Boost Next-Gen Tech in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026