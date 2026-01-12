TMC's Digital Drive: Mobilizing Ami Banglar Joddhas for Bengal Polls
The Trinamool Congress hosted its first digital conclave, 'Ami Banglar Digital Joddhas', to strengthen online outreach ahead of West Bengal assembly polls. The event, attended by over 10,000 volunteers, included training on digital skills and strategies. Abhishek Banerjee highlighted the focus on social media in election campaigns.
As the West Bengal assembly elections approach, the Trinamool Congress took a significant step by organizing its inaugural digital conclave, titled 'Ami Banglar Digital Joddhas', on Monday. The event aims to bolster the party's digital presence and social media strategies.
Held at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, the conclave attracted over 10,000 digital volunteers from across the state. Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary, was present to engage with the volunteers, highlighting the strategic importance of digital engagement in the party's election planning.
The conclave offered live training sessions focusing on improving digital skills, enhancing content creation capabilities, and optimizing online campaign methods. With an eye on the upcoming high-stakes elections, TMC leaders have emphasized the critical role social media will play in rallying voter support.
