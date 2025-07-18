Fencers Urge FIE to Reinstate Rigorous Checks Amidst Neutral Athlete Controversy

A coalition of more than 440 fencers from 40 nations has issued an open letter to the International Fencing Federation (FIE), demanding the reinstatement of strict background checks on athletes from Russia and Belarus. The FIE's recent decision to allow these athletes to compete under 'neutral' status at the World Championships in Tbilisi has ignited controversy.

The Ukrainian Fencing Federation has voiced potential legal action concerning athletes with Russian military ties in the competition. Elite fencers have expressed their concerns that the FIE's revised approach, which substitutes detailed background checks with simple assertions of neutrality, undermines the sport's foundational values.

Despite the pushback, the FIE maintains that their decision reflects a commitment to peace and fairness, grounded in the Olympic Charter. Critics, however, fear the repercussions could extend to fencing's very standing in the Olympic program.