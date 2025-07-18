Left Menu

Global Condemnation: US Labels TRF as Terrorist Outfit

India welcomed the US's designation of The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Toiba, as a global terrorist. The move signifies strong India-US counter-terrorism ties. The TRF claimed responsibility for the deadly Pahalgam attack, marking it as the worst on civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong diplomatic move, the United States has officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), as a global terrorist organization. This announcement was met with approval from India, underscoring a robust partnership between the two nations in combating terrorism.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the decision on social media, highlighting the efforts of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He noted that the designation of TRF as both a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) reinforces the strong counter-terrorism cooperation between India and the US.

The US State Department pointed out that the TRF has claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians. This act was described as the deadliest against civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The designation of TRF as a terrorist entity is part of a broader effort to address global security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

