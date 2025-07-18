Left Menu

Orban Criticizes EU Budget Proposal

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the European Commission's budget proposal, claiming it lacks strategic foundations and could harm the European Union. He predicted that the Commission might have to retract or revise the proposal, mainly due to funding plans for Ukraine and changes in farm subsidies.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has launched a scathing critique of the European Commission's latest budget proposal, labeling it a strategic misstep that could jeopardize the future of the European Union.

Speaking to state radio, Orban expressed his belief that the proposed budget would not endure beyond the next year. He suggested that the Commission would be compelled to either retract the proposal entirely or make significant revisions over time.

Central to Orban's criticism were plans for financial allocations to Ukraine and proposed adjustments to farm subsidies, both of which he viewed as misguided efforts within the budget framework.

