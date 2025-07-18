Orban Criticizes EU Budget Proposal

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has launched a scathing critique of the European Commission's latest budget proposal, labeling it a strategic misstep that could jeopardize the future of the European Union.

Speaking to state radio, Orban expressed his belief that the proposed budget would not endure beyond the next year. He suggested that the Commission would be compelled to either retract the proposal entirely or make significant revisions over time.

Central to Orban's criticism were plans for financial allocations to Ukraine and proposed adjustments to farm subsidies, both of which he viewed as misguided efforts within the budget framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)