Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Honors Oommen Chandy: A Political Legacy Remembered

Rahul Gandhi commemorates the late Oommen Chandy at a memorial event, highlighting his legacy and dedication to Kerala's people amidst unjust political scrutiny. Chandy, a former Chief Minister, was posthumously defended against allegations. Gandhi praised his humility and contributions, launching new charitable efforts in his memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi Honors Oommen Chandy: A Political Legacy Remembered
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the late Oommen Chandy, commemorating his immense contributions to Kerala politics during a memorial event on Friday. Gandhi described him as more than just a leader, but an embodiment of the state's political landscape.

The former Chief Minister, who faced severe political attacks and numerous allegations, was posthumously defended by Gandhi as a victim of 'criminal' falsehoods, notably in reference to the notorious solar scam. However, a CBI probe cleared Chandy of any wrongdoing.

At the memorial, Gandhi highlighted Chandy's enduring humility and commitment to public service. The Congress leader also initiated a charitable endeavor, 'Smrititharangam,' underscoring Chandy's lasting impact on the community.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025