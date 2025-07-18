Rahul Gandhi Honors Oommen Chandy: A Political Legacy Remembered

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the late Oommen Chandy, commemorating his immense contributions to Kerala politics during a memorial event on Friday. Gandhi described him as more than just a leader, but an embodiment of the state's political landscape.

The former Chief Minister, who faced severe political attacks and numerous allegations, was posthumously defended by Gandhi as a victim of 'criminal' falsehoods, notably in reference to the notorious solar scam. However, a CBI probe cleared Chandy of any wrongdoing.

At the memorial, Gandhi highlighted Chandy's enduring humility and commitment to public service. The Congress leader also initiated a charitable endeavor, 'Smrititharangam,' underscoring Chandy's lasting impact on the community.