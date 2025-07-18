EU Streamlines Visa Process for Turks as Talks on Visa-Free Travel Revive
The European Union has eased rules for Turks using the Schengen area, simplifying visa applications. Turks can now obtain multiple-entry visas more swiftly, but negotiations for visa-free travel remain crucial. Talks are poised to restart after summer to address pending requirements and improve EU-Turkey relations.
The European Union has streamlined the visa process for Turkish citizens wanting to travel within the Schengen area, as announced by the bloc's ambassador to Ankara. The revised regulations aim to shorten bureaucratic delays faced by Turks, a longstanding complaint about the EU's visa system.
Effective since July 15, the European Commission's decision eases the path to multiple-entry visas, allowing Turks who have previously secured visas correctly to qualify for a six-month visa by their second application, subsequently leading to longer-term options. Despite the revisions, more substantial negotiations on visa-free travel are imperative.
With EU membership discussions stalling since 1999, recent signs indicate increased EU-Turkey engagement. Ambassador Ossowski reiterated the necessity of re-initiating talks on visa exemptions, highlighting the ready stance of the EU Commission to collaborate with Turkey on meeting the remaining benchmarks of the visa liberalisation roadmap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
