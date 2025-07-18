Left Menu

U.S.-Japan Tariff Talks: Constructive Dialogue and Future Prospects

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba discussed the potential for a beneficial agreement on tariffs. Although no specific terms were discussed, both nations committed to continuing constructive dialogue. Japan's political climate may impact future discussions as further talks are planned in the United States.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:42 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo to discuss potential agreements on tariffs. While specific terms were not addressed, Ishiba noted ongoing dialogue. Bessent's visit preceded a U.S. national day event at the upcoming World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Japanese officials, including top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, expressed commitment to maintaining a constructive dialogue with the U.S., as indicated by Akazawa's plans to visit Washington for further discussions. Bessent declined media interaction post-meeting.

Political instability in Japan, highlighted by an upcoming upper house vote, may pose challenges to investor confidence and complicate discussions. Efforts are underway for continued talks as Japan grapples with its economic strategy in the face of U.S. tariff proposals.

