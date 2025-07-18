Explosive Growth in Income for Unrecognised Political Parties: A 223% Surge

A recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals a significant 223% increase in income for India's registered unrecognised political parties during 2022-23. However, over 73% of these parties did not publicly disclose financial records, raising concerns about transparency in political financing.

The analysis reviewed reports from 739 registered unrecognised parties across 22 states, finding that only 26.74% made their audit or contribution reports publicly available. Top income earners were observed in states like Gujarat, Delhi, and Bihar, with Gujarat parties reporting Rs 1158.115 crore in total income.

Among the top 10 wealthiest parties, the majority of substantial donations were above Rs 20,000, reflecting a disparity between reporting practices of unrecognised and recognised political entities. ADR calls on the Election Commission of India to enhance regulatory scrutiny and enforce financial disclosure to ensure accountability.

