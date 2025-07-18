AAP Steps Away: The Unraveling of the INDIA Bloc

In a significant political shift, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stepped away from the INDIA bloc, questioning the Congress's effectiveness in leading the opposition alliance.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh expressed concerns just before an online meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, which aims to assess the national political landscape before the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

The AAP emphasized its commitment to autonomous election strategies across states, while highlighting the Congress's failure to unify the bloc, leading to AAP's strategic divergence.

(With inputs from agencies.)