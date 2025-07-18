G20 Finance Chiefs Edge Towards Historic Trade Consensus Amid Challenges
Finance leaders from G20 nations are nearing a unified stance on trade and global challenges during a meeting in Durban. This potential agreement, the first since President Trump's election, aims to address trade tensions and climate finance without binding terms, amid absent U.S. representation.
Finance chiefs from G20 nations are reportedly on the verge of reaching a collective position on trade and other pressing global issues during a meeting on Friday. This would mark the first agreement of its kind since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has engaged in a protracted tariff war.
The G20, originally formed as a forum to tackle the 2008 global financial crisis, had previously failed to deliver a consensus during a gathering of finance ministers and central bankers in February, much to the disappointment of South Africa, this year's host. An accord in the city of Durban would be considered an achievement, though G20 communiques lack binding authority.
Under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," South Africa aims to drive an African-focused agenda, addressing issues such as climate change funding and trade tensions. Despite U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's absence, which complicated discussions, finance ministers are optimistic about a final communique, emphasizing free trade benefits and climate finance considerations.
