Turbulence in Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan: Scuffle Exposes Legislative Rift

Maharashtra's Vidhan Bhavan witnessed chaos as supporters of two MLAs clashed. Speaker Rahul Narwekar imposed entry restrictions, and an ethics committee was introduced. Arrests ensued, with MLAs expressing regret. Allegations of corruption in pass issuance surfaced. Tensions rose, prompting public concerns about the legislature's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:08 IST
The Vidhan Bhavan in Maharashtra became a stage for escalating tensions as supporters of two MLAs engaged in a physical altercation. In response, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced stringent entry limitations, now confining access to legislators, their aides, and government officials. This announcement followed a clash involving supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar.

With accusations of widespread pass-related corruption, Narwekar proposed forming an ethics committee capable of disqualifying members. During a session heated with discourse, both Padalkar and Awhad expressed their remorse for the incident, acknowledging the damage to the institution's image.

As investigations led to multiple arrests, including that of Awhad's supporter Nitin Deshmukh, allegations of police bias emerged. Public criticism magnified, with leaders like Sanjay Raut demanding governmental dissolution, while others warned of potential violence if tensions persist, thus highlighting the critical need for maintaining decorum in public institutions.

