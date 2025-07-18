Left Menu

BJP Demands Telangana's Response to Maharashtra's Village Merger Proposal

The BJP in Telangana has urged the state government to clearly oppose Maharashtra's plans to merge 14 border villages, emphasizing the need to protect Telangana's territorial integrity. This comes amid local opposition to the merger and calls for diplomatic resolution to the sensitive interstate issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:05 IST
BJP Telangana chief spokesperson NV Subash. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its demand for a decisive response from the Congress-led state government on Maharashtra's contentious move to incorporate 14 border villages from Telangana into its territory. BJP Telangana chief spokesperson NV Subash issued a statement today, pressing for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to declare his stance and safeguard the state's territorial integrity.

The issue gained prominence following remarks from Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday, revealing that the Maharashtra government has initiated the merger process for villages along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. Bawankule argued that these villages, registered within Maharashtra's revenue system and electoral rolls, fall under Maharashtra's jurisdiction.

Reports indicate that residents of the 14 villages have voiced opposition to the merger, preferring to remain with Telangana. Subash stressed the importance of handling such inter-state disputes diplomatically, urging the Revanth Reddy administration to engage in open dialogue and disclose its position to the public, thereby fostering a transparent and respectful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

