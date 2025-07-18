Language and Politics: Nishikant Dubey's Controversial Remarks Spark Debate
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticizes violence against Hindi speakers in Maharashtra following the state's three-language policy withdrawal. Dubey defends Hindi speakers' rights and emphasizes India's linguistic diversity, creating a stir with his remarks. Maharashtra leaders clarify their stance on the policy amidst national unity and regional pride discussions.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has expressed strong criticism over incidents of violence targeting Hindi speakers in Maharashtra, following the state's move and subsequent withdrawal of a three-language policy. Speaking to ANI, Dubey emphasized India's diversity and regional pride, asserting that all citizens have the right to move freely within the country.
He reiterated his earlier statements, noting that Maharashtra's contribution to India's economy is significant, and respect should be given to its rich history. However, he condemned the violence against Hindi speakers, highlighting a perceived bias against non-Marathi communities throughout history.
The controversy stems from Dubey's remarks about the Thackeray brothers, whom he challenged while defending Hindi speakers. Maharashtra officials later clarified the government's stance on the language policy, underlining unity amid ongoing debates about regional and linguistic identities in India.
