Left Menu

Language and Politics: Nishikant Dubey's Controversial Remarks Spark Debate

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticizes violence against Hindi speakers in Maharashtra following the state's three-language policy withdrawal. Dubey defends Hindi speakers' rights and emphasizes India's linguistic diversity, creating a stir with his remarks. Maharashtra leaders clarify their stance on the policy amidst national unity and regional pride discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:25 IST
Language and Politics: Nishikant Dubey's Controversial Remarks Spark Debate
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has expressed strong criticism over incidents of violence targeting Hindi speakers in Maharashtra, following the state's move and subsequent withdrawal of a three-language policy. Speaking to ANI, Dubey emphasized India's diversity and regional pride, asserting that all citizens have the right to move freely within the country.

He reiterated his earlier statements, noting that Maharashtra's contribution to India's economy is significant, and respect should be given to its rich history. However, he condemned the violence against Hindi speakers, highlighting a perceived bias against non-Marathi communities throughout history.

The controversy stems from Dubey's remarks about the Thackeray brothers, whom he challenged while defending Hindi speakers. Maharashtra officials later clarified the government's stance on the language policy, underlining unity amid ongoing debates about regional and linguistic identities in India.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025