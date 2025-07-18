Opposition Bloc Faces Turmoil Ahead of Parliament Session

India's opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc, is set to hold an online meeting on Saturday. The meeting aims to reach a consensus on issues to raise during Parliament's Monsoon Session, amid signs of discord within the grouping as the Aam Aadmi Party distanced itself from the alliance.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), initially thought to skip the meeting, confirmed that its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would participate. This virtual meeting precedes the Parliament session commencing on Monday, serving as the first such gathering after a considerable hiatus.

Despite internal challenges, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized the bloc's unity and revealed plans to discuss several significant national issues on Saturday. Nevertheless, AAP's departure highlights the ongoing fragmentation within the opposition ahead of critical political discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)