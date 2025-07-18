Opposition Bloc Faces Turmoil Ahead of Parliament Session
Amidst internal discord, India's opposition alliance known as the INDIA bloc prepares for critical discussions ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. A key virtual meeting is set to address national hot topics and opposition unity, while the Aam Aadmi Party distances itself, questioning Congress's leadership role.
- Country:
- India
India's opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc, is set to hold an online meeting on Saturday. The meeting aims to reach a consensus on issues to raise during Parliament's Monsoon Session, amid signs of discord within the grouping as the Aam Aadmi Party distanced itself from the alliance.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC), initially thought to skip the meeting, confirmed that its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would participate. This virtual meeting precedes the Parliament session commencing on Monday, serving as the first such gathering after a considerable hiatus.
Despite internal challenges, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized the bloc's unity and revealed plans to discuss several significant national issues on Saturday. Nevertheless, AAP's departure highlights the ongoing fragmentation within the opposition ahead of critical political discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government to Hold All-Party Meeting Amid Upcoming Monsoon Session
Revamping Urban Governance: A Call for Parliamentary Practices in Local Bodies
We have decided to elevate our ties to comprehensive partnership: PM Modi in his address to Ghana Parliament.
Together, we will shape a future full of promises and progress: PM Modi in his address to Ghana Parliament.
As representative of world's largest democracy, I bring with me goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians: PM Modi at Ghana Parliament.