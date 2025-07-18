Left Menu

Opposition Bloc Faces Turmoil Ahead of Parliament Session

Amidst internal discord, India's opposition alliance known as the INDIA bloc prepares for critical discussions ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. A key virtual meeting is set to address national hot topics and opposition unity, while the Aam Aadmi Party distances itself, questioning Congress's leadership role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:27 IST
Opposition Bloc Faces Turmoil Ahead of Parliament Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc, is set to hold an online meeting on Saturday. The meeting aims to reach a consensus on issues to raise during Parliament's Monsoon Session, amid signs of discord within the grouping as the Aam Aadmi Party distanced itself from the alliance.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), initially thought to skip the meeting, confirmed that its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would participate. This virtual meeting precedes the Parliament session commencing on Monday, serving as the first such gathering after a considerable hiatus.

Despite internal challenges, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized the bloc's unity and revealed plans to discuss several significant national issues on Saturday. Nevertheless, AAP's departure highlights the ongoing fragmentation within the opposition ahead of critical political discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025