Australia's Commitment to AUKUS: Resolving the Submarine Project Challenges

Australia's ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, conveyed optimism over the ongoing review of the AUKUS submarine project at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday.

Rudd emphasized Australia's collaboration with the Pentagon to address any concerns raised by the U.S. Defense Department. He expressed confidence that all issues would be resolved.

Highlighting the deep-seated defense ties, Rudd noted his strong working relationship with Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, who initiated the review process.

