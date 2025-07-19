Political Tensions Peak: Congress Challenges PM Modi on Trump's Controversial Claims

In the shadow of Parliament's impending monsoon session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'huglomacy' with former US President Donald Trump. Ramesh called for Modi to address Trump's recent claims about five jets allegedly shot down, urging a transparent statement in Parliament.

Trump's assertions concerning his intervention in the India-Pakistan tensions included his focus on preventing a war between the nuclear neighbors. He mentioned the absence of a trade deal if the conflict persisted, suggesting India's and Pakistan's paths to US agreements depended on an immediate ceasefire.

On Monday, Trump reiterated his claims, stating he averted an escalation post-Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing his diplomatic efforts in defusing potential nuclear conflicts, raising questions globally about his role in international peacekeeping.

