Left Menu

Political Tensions Peak: Congress Challenges PM Modi on Trump's Controversial Claims

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Narendra Modi's close ties with former US President Trump, demanding clarification on Trump's claims about five jets being shot down. Trump's recent statements highlight his alleged role in preventing the India-Pakistan conflict from escalating, linked to potential trade deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:34 IST
Political Tensions Peak: Congress Challenges PM Modi on Trump's Controversial Claims
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the shadow of Parliament's impending monsoon session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'huglomacy' with former US President Donald Trump. Ramesh called for Modi to address Trump's recent claims about five jets allegedly shot down, urging a transparent statement in Parliament.

Trump's assertions concerning his intervention in the India-Pakistan tensions included his focus on preventing a war between the nuclear neighbors. He mentioned the absence of a trade deal if the conflict persisted, suggesting India's and Pakistan's paths to US agreements depended on an immediate ceasefire.

On Monday, Trump reiterated his claims, stating he averted an escalation post-Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing his diplomatic efforts in defusing potential nuclear conflicts, raising questions globally about his role in international peacekeeping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025