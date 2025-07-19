Political Tensions Peak: Congress Challenges PM Modi on Trump's Controversial Claims
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Narendra Modi's close ties with former US President Trump, demanding clarification on Trump's claims about five jets being shot down. Trump's recent statements highlight his alleged role in preventing the India-Pakistan conflict from escalating, linked to potential trade deals.
- Country:
- India
In the shadow of Parliament's impending monsoon session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'huglomacy' with former US President Donald Trump. Ramesh called for Modi to address Trump's recent claims about five jets allegedly shot down, urging a transparent statement in Parliament.
Trump's assertions concerning his intervention in the India-Pakistan tensions included his focus on preventing a war between the nuclear neighbors. He mentioned the absence of a trade deal if the conflict persisted, suggesting India's and Pakistan's paths to US agreements depended on an immediate ceasefire.
On Monday, Trump reiterated his claims, stating he averted an escalation post-Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing his diplomatic efforts in defusing potential nuclear conflicts, raising questions globally about his role in international peacekeeping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and dollar dip as Trump's spending bill passes, trade deal deadline nears
Indian stocks settle in green on Friday, but log weekly losses amid US trade deal uncertainty
French cognac producers say Chinese decision is positive, but want larger trade deal
No trade deal under time pressure; national interest supreme: Goyal on pact with US
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar dip as Trump passes spending bill, trade deal deadline nears